Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL

TAMPA, Fla. — Well, it's official — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.

Brady announced his retirement Tuesday in a statement on Instagram after news broke Saturday of his possible exit from the football world forever.

It was announced Saturday that the 44-year-old football star could soon be saying farewell to the NFL, however, Brady told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hadn’t made up his mind yet, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press.

But now it's set in stone that the NFL superstar is hanging up his helmet and shoulder pads and putting down the pigskin for good.

He has cited a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.

After 22 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl MVPs, the so-called G.O.A.T. of football is likely destined for the Hall of Fame.

Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady leaves the sport as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.

In the 20 seasons he finished as starter, Brady reached the playoffs 19 times, won 18 division titles, went 10-4 in conference championships and 7-3 in Super Bowls. He played in the conference championship eight times in his last 10 years.

Since starting his first game on Sept. 30, 2001, Brady was under center for every game except when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 in 2008 and the first four games in 2016 when he sat out a suspension because of the deflated footballs scandal.

After leaving New England, the stoic Belichick and Patriot Way, Brady’s personality shined in the Florida sun. He was personable, engaging and entertaining, and he displayed his wit on social media while promoting his brands.

