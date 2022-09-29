Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday's game will go on as scheduled at Raymond James Stadium

'We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm.'

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday’s game is still on.

That’s the message from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday afternoon as the team confirms they will play the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled at 8:20 p.m.

The team shared the following statement about Sunday’s game after Hurricane Ian moved through the state:

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm. We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled.

We would like to thank all of the local government agencies and the thousands of emergency personnel who worked tirelessly over the past few days to ensure that our area would be ready to respond if needed. We would also like to acknowledge the Miami Dolphins organization for their assistance and hospitality in allowing us to use their practice facilities this week.

We also want to express our sincere appreciation to the first responders and emergency personnel who are already battling the elements, saving lives, and helping our neighbors in those most impacted areas to our south.

We will have additional information soon on ways we can join together to support our community and those most impacted by the storm.

The Buccaneers had moved their football operations to South Florida to avoid the hurricane, holding practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility on Wednesday.