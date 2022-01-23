Buccaneers Super Bowl hopes end with last-second loss to LA Rams 30-27

With penalties and minimal ball movement, Tampa Bay just couldn't get on the right track.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a fourth-quarter run to tie the game but just couldn't top the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Playoff Divisional Round loss, 30-27.

Right off the top of the game, the Rams held Tom Brady to zero completions through two drives -- a first in his 47th career postseason start.

And on the defensive side, the Buccaneers just couldn't put a stop the Matthew Stafford and his receiving duo, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.

Entering into the match-up, the Buccaneers were already seeking revenge for the Sept. 26 loss where they fell short, 34-24, in week 3. The team was still battling injuries as the Bucs announced wide receivers Cyril Grayson Jr. and Breshad Perriman and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs would not play against the Rams.

Running back Leonard Fournette was, however, activated from Injured Reserve and he scored the only touchdown of Sunday's showdown during the third quarter.

Although the 2021 season did not end in another Super Bowl Championship, the Buccaneers still have a lot celebrate. This season, the Bucs won the NFC South division for the first time since 2007.

During the regular season, Brady finished the season with a career-high 5,316 yards passing. Wide receiver Mike Evans made NFL history to start a career with eight consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.