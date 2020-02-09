No fans allowed at first two Bucs home games with Tom Brady at Raymond James Stadium

Fans will have to watch the legendary quarterback make his Buccaneers debut on televisions.

No fans will be allowed at Raymond James Stadium for Tom Brady's first two games at quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 Sports can confirm.

In a message to season ticket holders, the NFL franchise cited health concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason. That means fans won't be allowed at the Sept. 20 home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Under the current plan, fans wouldn't be allowed back to the stadium until Oct. 18 at the earliest when the Bucs host the Green Bay Packers. And, that's only if the pandemic situation improves.

The University of South Florida previously announced fans wouldn't be in the stands for its first home football game at Raymond James on Sept. 12. However, fans are currently expected to attend four home games, beginning with the Oct. 10 game vs. East Carolina University.

It remains unclear exactly how many fans will be allowed back to Bucs or Bulls games when health conditions allow. But, safety precautions are being taken at Raymond James Stadium to help limit the spread of the virus when fans to come back.

