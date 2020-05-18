Bucs finalize 2020 preseason schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their 2020 preseason schedule.
The action begins on Aug. 14 in Pittsburgh. The Bucs will then play a pair of Saturday night home games against Jacksonville and Tennessee at Raymond James Stadium before wrapping up the preseason on Sept. 3 in Cleveland.
The week two game will be broadcast by CBS on 10 Tampa Bay.
The NFL had revealed preseason opponents on May 7, but specific times were only included for nationally-televised games.
Here is the Bucs' schedule:
- Friday, Aug. 14: at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Saturday, Aug. 22: Jacksonville, 8 p.m. ET (CBS/10 Tampa Bay)
- Saturday, Aug. 29: Tennessee, 7 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Thursday, Sept. 3: at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
