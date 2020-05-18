Bucs finalize 2020 preseason schedule

Dates and times have been released.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their 2020 preseason schedule.

The action begins on Aug. 14 in Pittsburgh. The Bucs will then play a pair of Saturday night home games against Jacksonville and Tennessee at Raymond James Stadium before wrapping up the preseason on Sept. 3 in Cleveland.

The week two game will be broadcast by CBS on 10 Tampa Bay.

The NFL had revealed preseason opponents on May 7, but specific times were only included for nationally-televised games.

Here is the Bucs' schedule:

Friday, Aug. 14: at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Saturday, Aug. 22: Jacksonville, 8 p.m. ET (CBS/10 Tampa Bay)

Saturday, Aug. 29: Tennessee, 7 p.m. ET (NBC)

Thursday, Sept. 3: at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

