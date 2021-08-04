Report: Todd Bowles inks 3-year contract with Bucs, keeping him highest-paid NFL defensive coordinator

He could become a head coach again in the future. But, for now, he's staying in his current role.

TAMPA, Fla. — Todd Bowles is staying in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive coordinator just inked a new three-year deal that expires after the 2023 season, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Citing a source, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the fresh contract keeps Bowles as the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL.

"He did have one year left on his deal, but this contract replaces that, and doesn’t preclude him from taking another head coaching job," Schefter tweeted.

As Yahoo Sports points out, Bowles was expected to interview for the head coaching job with the Detroit Lions during the offseason. But, that fell through when the franchise hired Dan Campbell.

"There’s also the possibility that the Bucs could find themselves looking for a successor to Bruce Arians in the next few years and Bowles could be a consideration to replace him if all continues to run smoothly in Tampa," Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper writes in Yahoo.

Buccaneers are giving Todd Bowles a new three-year contract that continues to make him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator, per source. He did have one year left on his deal, but this contract replaces that, and doesn’t preclude him from taking another head coaching job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2021

Bowles helped lead the Bucs to their Super Bowl victory last season. But, he's been laying the groundwork for a while.

During his time with Tampa Bay, he's emphasized stopping the run. He helped transform the Bucs from a 24th-ranked run defense in 2018 to the league's top run defense in 2019, the team boasts on its website.