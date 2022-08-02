A stroll down memory lane: What was happening on Tom Brady's birthday?

The seven-time Super Bowl champions turns 45 years old on Wednesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. was introduced to the world on Aug. 3, 1977.

Since entering the NFL in 2000, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has won seven Super Bowl championships, including one with his current team, and has been regarded as the greatest football player of all time.

Nowadays, Brady is still with Tampa Bay and seeking his eighth Super Bowl ring, but when off the field he might be creating his newest TikTok videos or listening to the latest songs by Drake.

The world has changed a lot since Brady was born, but if we go back in time, here's what was trending across the nation on the day and year he was born.

Music 🎵

The No. 1 song in the country on Aug. 3, 1977, was "I Just Want To Be Your Everything" by Andy Gibb, according to Billboard.

The other four songs placed in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 on the same date were "I'm In You" by Peter Frampton, "Looks Like We Made It" by Barry Manilow, "My Heart Belongs To Me" by Barbra Streisand and "Da Doo Ron Ron" by Shaun Cassidy.

The trending music genre in 1977 was disco and most songs on the Billboard Charts reflected that.

Baby names 👶

Brady's first name may have very well been Michael as that was the most popular baby name for a boy on Aug. 3, 1977, across the country.

According to Social Security, the name Michael was given to more than 67,000 babies in 1977.

For baby girls, the most popular name was Jennifer and was recorded almost 59,000 times.

Films 🍿

The No. 1 movie at the top of the box office on Brady's birthday was "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope."

It was the first film released in the Star Wars franchise that went on to continue for eight more movies.

Other movies that topped the box office in 1977 were "King Kong," "Rocky" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

TV shows 📺

The top five television shows in 1977 across the nation were "Laverne & Shirley," "Happy Days," Three's Company," "60 Minutes" and "Charlie's Angels," according to Nielsen Media Research.

Three out of those five shows were American sitcoms, a popular television show genre throughout the 1970s.

Cartoon television shows that children were watching were "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!," "The Pink Panther Show" and "The Bugs Bunny Show." These shows can still be seen nowadays but with a more modern format.

Fashion 👕

Jumpsuits made their fashion debut in the summer of 1977, according to Good Housekeeping. Butterfly blouses and the now-called mom jeans were also what people were wearing to hang out.

People also wore roller skates as they visited roller rinks or were skating on the sidewalks, but the popularity of them emerged in the later half of the 1970s.

Technology 🖥️

There may have been no social media or iPhones around when Brady was born, but technology was still reaching incredible goals in 1977.

Radio Shack introduced the TRS-80 personal computer and it was one of the first personal computers mass-produced.

Apple also released the Apple II, the company's first mass-produced computer that came with two floppy disk drives.

Games 🕹️

In August of 1977, the most popular video games being played were "Breakout," "Pursuit" and "Tank." Most people who played these games were typically doing so at an arcade.