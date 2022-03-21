Tom Brady offers Bitcoin donation to person who spent $500K on his 'last' TD football

The ball sold for $518,628 during an online auction hours before Brady announced his comeback to the NFL for a 23rd season.

Tom Brady is hoping to re-inflate someone's spirits after they spent more than $500,000 on his "last" touchdown football.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Brady posted a video with the caption, "Hey @ftx_official ...could we donate a Bitcoin to the charity of this person's choice?! 😂"

The video depicts his touchdown throw to Mike Evans during the Jan. 23 playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. It looked a little different, however.

This time, the football is superimposed with a Bitcoin symbol, symbolizing Brady's offer.

FTX is a cryptocurrency firm and Brady and Gisele Bündchen have had an equity stake in the firm since 2021, Bloomberg says.

Hours before Brady announced he was coming back from retirement — just 40 days after putting down the pigskin — the now infamous ball sold for $518,628 on Lelands, a sports memorabilia and card auction site.

The ball is a Wilson Official NFL football featuring an NFL logo on the side panel with "435" printed on it.

According to Daily Mail, one appraiser said the football is now worth only about $20,000, a fraction of what the buyer paid initially.

As of Monday morning, a Bitcoin is currently worth about $40,960, more than twice the new estimated value of the football. So, it would be a huge win for a charity.