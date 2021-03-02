Tom Brady loves Tampa Bay weather, vows not to live in the cold again

Brady says he likes it hot all the time now, and he’s never going back to the chilly weather. His kids may need a little convincing.

It’s safe to say Tom Brady is very happy with his decision to sign as a free agent with the Buccaneers. He loves his teammates, coaches and winning. He loves the city and beaches. And he really loves the Tampa Bay weather.

“I’ve loved being outside every day, and I think being a native Floridian," Brady said. "I was a native Californian for a long time in my life, and I went away from it for about 25 years. And you won’t catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore. So, I am loving the warm weather. It’s been a great feeling.”

Tom Brady, Florida Man



Sportscasting.com points out that Brady didn’t immediately set down deep roots in the area, opting to rent Derek Jeter’s $7 million home. But now that he’s spent some time in the area, he’s already sending signals that he doesn’t want to leave anytime soon.

“I like it hot every day now,” Brady said on the Armchair Expert podcast. “I’m never going back to cold weather. I did 25 years of it.”

Brady’s children spent their entire lives in the Boston area. Their reaction to the Tampa move has so far been the opposite of their famous father’s. His 7-year-old daughter, in particular, is having a miserable time dealing with the newfound sweltering heat.

On that Armchair Expert podcast, Brady added, “Every time we eat, we eat [at home] outside and it’s like 85 degrees. She won’t eat outside with us. She goes inside the house. So she’s like, ‘Daddy, I do not like it this hot all of the time.'”

A laughable moment came in their move to Tampa when she asked, “Daddy what are we going to do for Christmas. What about Halloween? Is there Halloween in Florida?”

Of course, Tampa Bay has those holidays. And we have great weather. Just give her a little time, she’ll get used to it.