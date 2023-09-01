All Florida NFL teams make playoffs for first time in decades

The first and only time Tampa Bay, Miami and Jacksonville all made the postseason was in 1997.

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers and Dolphins and Jaguars, oh my!

For the first time in over 20 years, all NFL teams located in Florida have advanced to the playoffs.

The first and only time Tampa Bay, Miami and Jacksonville made the postseason was in 1997. The Bucs were the only team out of the three to win their Wild Card Round matchup, according to American Football Database.

Tom Brady and company sealed their playoff spot in Week 17 after defeating the Carolina Panthers 30-24 to win the NFC South division. Tampa Bay finished the season with an 8-9 record, becoming the sixth NFL team to make the playoffs with a sub-.500 record.

The Dolphins and Jaguars clinched their tickets to the postseason during their last games of the regular season.

Miami defeated the New York Jets 11-6 on Sunday to earn the No. 7 Wild Card seed in the AFC, whereas Jacksonville won 20-16 against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday and was crowned the AFC South champions. Both teams finished with 9-8 records.

The Bucs are scheduled to take on the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at Raymond James Stadium. It will be the first time both franchises meet in the postseason since 1983, and the Bucs have an 0-2 record against the Cowboys in the playoffs.

Although history may not side with Tampa Bay, Brady has not lost against Dallas since joining the Bucs.

The Dolphins will be the only Florida team not hosting a game as they face the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, and the Jaguars will welcome the Los Angeles Charges at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.