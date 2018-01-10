The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their bye week, but when they return in Week Six, Jameis Winston will be the starting quarterback, Head Coach Dirk Koetter has confirmed.

Winston relieved backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the second half of Sunday's 48-10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Fitzpatrick has started the first four games of the regular season. Winston was suspended during the first three over allegations he groped an Uber driver in 2016.

The Bucs went 2-2 while Fitzpatrick was on the field.

Jameis Winston responds to suspension

It’s Jameis’ job from here on out. #Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter just confirmed Winston will start in Atlanta following the bye week. pic.twitter.com/ppNDC4gWLq — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 1, 2018

