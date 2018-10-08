Shaquem Griffin, who made headlines as the first one-handed player ever chosen in the NFL Draft, made a major splash during his preseason debut Thursday.

The St. Petersburg native and University of Central Florida made nine tackles, including one for a loss, for the Seattle Seahawks during the team's 19-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, CBS Sports reports.

Griffin had his left hand amputated at age 4 because of his amniotic band syndrome, a prenatal condition that caused the hand to be underdeveloped.

His twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, also plays for the Seahawks.

Shaquem Griffin tweeted a photo of himself and his brother with the simple message, "Dream come true."

