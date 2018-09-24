Gasparilla pirates saluted the Buccaneers this morning as Tampa Bay prepares to host Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’s elite Plunder-Team Ten Special Operations Unit hoisted the Monday Night football flag atop the Krewe’s Jose Gasparilla II pirate ship.

The Buccaneers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

The 2019 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest will be held Jan. 26, and the Children’s Gasparilla Extravaganza is scheduled for Jan. 19.

