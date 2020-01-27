TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl 54 is this Sunday and we know getting a good seat at the bar is important. Question is, how much are you willing to pay for a seat?

Duffy’s Sports Grill is auctioning off two of its best "big game" seats to fans.

”You are surrounded by TVs with over 40 large screen TVs,” said Julia Roberto, the manager of communications and events of Duffy’s Sports Grill. “It's an experience, fan ultimate fan experience package.”

The seats -- in Tampa, Orlando and Miami Beach -- come with a $400 value experience, including food, drinks and two $50 gift cards to Duffy’s.

The bar is donating 100 percent of its proceeds to Special Olympics on behalf of Duffy’s Foundation. Duffy's Foundation was founded in 2016 in honor of Paul Emmett, the founder of Duffy's.

“We really, really appreciate our partnership with the Special Olympics and we want to make sure that,” Roberto said. “You know, we're supporting people who enjoy sports and we want to make sure that everybody is able to enjoy sports as much as everybody that comes to Duffy's is.”

If you don’t want to be a part of the auction, you can still donate to Special Olympics. The auction ends Jan. 29.

