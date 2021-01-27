How to keep an eye out for Super Bowl LV ticket scams

The Better Business Bureau says you should always buy from the venue when possible, research the seller and use payments that come with protection

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl game tickets are one of the most sought after tickets out there, but before you buy one that seems to good to be true - you need to know about multiple warnings about scammers taking your money.

"The biggest scam around the Super Bowl is of course tickets to the game," State Attorney Andrew Warren said. "Back in the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta, there was a man who was selling millions of dollars worth of tickets that he never delivered and he even scammed his own mother. That's why it's important to have your guard up."

The Better Business Bureau says last year they received over 200 reports of ticket scams related to sporting events, concerts, theatre and more. The best advice they have includes: buying from the venue whenever possible, researching your source i.e.: are they an accredited reseller, looking them up on the BBB's website, be wary of advertisements selling, know the refund policy, use payment methods that come with protection and if you have time verify your tickets. You can verify them by going to "will call" or contacting customer service.

"When you're buying online you want to look for resellers that are members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers because that membership will provide you with a refund guarantee if you don't get the tickets on time," Bryan Oglesby with the Better Business Bureau said.

This year with the pandemic, the NFL is letting 22,000 fans inside Raymond James Stadium, but 7,500 are free tickets for vaccinated health care workers leaving 14,500 tickets to be sold.

"If you feel like you're being scammed don't send money. If you've already been victimized then contact law enforcement and your bank to report the person who took advantage of you so that we can officially start investigating," Warren said.