'Big Game Weekend' hosted by 50 Cent coming to St. Pete for Super Bowl LV

The party's backdrop will be a private open-air hangar.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — 50 Cent is heading to the Tampa Bay area, and it seems he's bringing the party with him (socially distanced, of course).

The rapper will be hosting the "Big Game Weekend" on Friday, Feb. 5 at a private open-air airport hangar in St. Pete. Doors open at 9 p.m. for the ticketed event, but an exact location has yet to be released.

Those who attend will be required to wear a mask and capacity is being limited. The pre-Super Bowl party will also feature music by Tampa's own DJ Fresh.

To snag a spot, fans will need to head to superbowllvwith50cent.com to purchase a general admission ticket for $85. Prices run up to $7,000 for a stage table.

50 Cent will also host a Super Bowl LV watch party at 5 p.m. on game day.

You can learn more about the event here.

You can catch the big game at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 as CBS broadcasts the game, which you can watch locally on 10 Tampa Bay.