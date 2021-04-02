How many future Hall of Famers will play in Super Bowl 55?

There will be no shortage of star power on the field when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.

Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

But if the two teams were to ever play a reunion game, it might make sense to do it in Canton, Ohio.

When it comes to Sunday's showdown, star power won't be lacking, with potential future Hall of Fame players featured on both sides of the ball for both teams. From perhaps the biggest lock in the league's history to have his bust enshrined to young players who have already shown Hall of Fame-caliber potential, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Super Bowl 55 played on a loop in Canton one day, regardless of how the game itself shakes out.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the future Hall of Fame candidates on both teams and the likelihood they will land in Canton.

Surefire locks

Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

While the conversation regarding Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame candidacy this year only lasted 13 seconds, the "debate" regarding Tom Brady's candidacy will likely be even shorter than that. With six Super Bowls and the NFL's all-time passing touchdowns and likely passing yards records to his credit, Brady is the most accomplished quarterback in league history.

Brady's Pro Football Reference Hall of Fame monitor score (248.44) currently ranks second among quarterbacks and fourth overall and his career isn't even over yet. At this point, the only questions remaining regarding Brady's Hall of Fame candidacy are when will he retire and how many Super Bowls will he have won when he does?

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers

Like Brady, Rob Gronkowski built the bulk of his Hall of Fame career with the New England Patriots. In nine seasons in New England, Gronkowski caught 90 touchdowns from Brady in the regular-season and postseason combined and ranks third all-time among tight ends in regular-season touchdowns with 86.

After retiring after winning his third career Super Bowl title in 2018, Gronkowski returned to join Brady in Tampa Bay, where he caught seven touchdowns this past season. His current PFR Hall of Fame monitor score of 87.51 ranks ahead of the likes of Hall of Famers Ozzie Newsome, Jackie Smith John Mackey and Mike Ditka, as it's only a matter of time before he's enshrined in Canton as one of the best receiving and blocking tight ends in league history.

Near locks

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

Travis Kelce isn't the same level of Hall of Fame lock that Gronkowski is, but he is pretty close to it. At this point in his career, the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native ranks eighth all-time among tight ends in receptions (612) and 10th in yards (7,881 yards) -- both of which measure above the average Hall of Fame tight end.

While the 31-year-old Kelce could retire tomorrow and have a strong Hall of Fame case -- his PFR Hall of Fame score of 73.16 ranks ahead of two Hall of Fame tight ends already -- it doesn't appear he'll be slowing down anytime soon. After setting the single-season record for receiving yards for a tight end in 2020, the six-time Pro Bowl selection remains under contract in Kansas City through 2025.

Antonio Brown, WR, Buccaneers

Prior to forcing his way out of Pittsburgh ahead of the 2019 season, Antonio Brown had already put together a Hall of Fame-caliber resume, as evidenced by his four first-team and one second-team All-Pro selections. His PFR Hall of Fame score of 94.2 ranks ahead of several wide receivers already in the Hall of Fame, including Michael Irvin, Art Monk, Andre Reed and Lynn Swann.

At this point, the only question regarding Brown's Hall of Fame candidacy is how his off-field issues and behavior will be viewed. But in all likelihood, they may just delay his induction date.

In the conversation

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers

A three-time first-team and two-time second-team All-Pro selection, Ndamukong Suh's current PFR Hall of Fame score (75.48) currently ranks ahead of two Hall of Fame defensive tackles and could soon near several others.

At 34-years-old, it's unclear how many years Suh has left in his career. but even if he were to retire after Sunday, the 2010's All-Decade team selection will have made a strong case to one day be enshrined in Canton.

Nearing the conversation

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

It would be tough for a quarterback to accomplish more in his first three seasons as a starter as Patrick Mahomes has. After winning the MVP in 2018, the Texas Tech product led Kansas City to the Super Bowl in 2019 and now has the Chiefs on the cusp of repeating.

With a win on Sunday, Mahomes could make the leap to "in the conversation," as one of just a handful of quarterbacks to win multiple Super Bowls. At just 25-years-old, he's already on pace for a career that will likely make him one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

Like Mahomes, Tyreek Hill has already put himself on a path to Canton in a short period of time. One of the fastest players in league history, Hill's PFR Hall of Fame score (54.18) has him on the cusp of joining Hall of Fame company at just 26-years-old.

As is the case with Brown, there are off-field concerns, including a domestic assault conviction and child abuse allegations that could make his Hall of Fame candidacy messy. But from a pure football standpoint, Hill is on track to be remembered as one of the most talented wide receivers in NFL history.

Tyrann Mathieu, DB, Chiefs

A two-time first-team and one-time second-team All-Pro selection, Tyrann Mathieu has become the model for the modern-day hybrid defensive back. After being selected to NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s, the LSU product has established himself as the undisputed defensive leader of a Chiefs team that seems set to remain in contention for years to come.

With a PFR Hall of Fame score of 54.50, the 28-year-old Mathieu is already approaching a number of Hall of Fame defensive backs. And considering his versatility and current situation, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him continue to bolster his resume for years to come.

Wouldn't rule them out

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

While he's been one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2014, Mike Evans' Hall of Fame resume may not be as strong as you'd think; his PFR Hall of Fame score of 29.63 is well below the Hall of Fame wide receiver average of 106.

But while Evans may lack the number of All-Pro and even Pro Bowl selections often required to gain entry into Canton, voters may take into consideration other factors, including Tampa Bay's quarterback play, as well as this being a golden age for the wide receiver position. Plus, at just 27-years-old, Evans still has plenty of time left to put together a resume more reflective of his undeniable talent.

Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs

In five seasons in the NFL, Chris Jones has already earned two second-team All-Pro selections. So long as the Chiefs remain in the NFL spotlight, so will Jones, who at 26-years-old is one of the league's most talented defensive tackles.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers

Consistently one of the most underrated linebackers in the league, Lavonte David has begun to receive recognition during the Bucs' run to Super Bowl 55. At 31-years-old, he'd still need to add to a resume that already includes one first-team and two second-team All-Pro selections -- including one in 2020 -- but a late-career Hall of Fame push isn't out of the question.

Too young to tell, too good to ignore

Devin White, LB, Buccaneers