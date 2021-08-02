Diet like a quarterback. Here's a look at how Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes eat

Tom Brady is very strict. Patrick Mahomes eats more like we do.

TAMPA, Fla. — There have been so many Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes comparisons. So why not add one more: their diets.

Registered dietician, Christina Jax, looked at their diets to see how they compare.

Tom Brady is very strict. He wrote in his book that 80 percent of his diet is plant-based, and the other 20 percent is organic, lean protein.

Jax says it's anti-inflammatory, which decreases your risk of injury or illness and helps him play longer.

Patrick Mahomes has been vocal about not having a strict diet. In interviews, he's talked about eating everything from fast food, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and steaks. And he says he doesn't count calories.

Jax says his diet is high in sugar and saturated fats, which can be inflammatory.

"Mahomes if he started better habits sooner, he may have that longevity that he may not if diet. So Tom Brady learned that really really early and that could be one of the keys to his success."

Here are some ideas of what they are, and are not, eating.

Brady: doesn't eat: dairy, gluten, GMO and MSG, soy, overly-processed food, sugar and artificial sweeteners, coffee, alcohol, trans and saturated fats. He drinks 12 to 25 glasses of water a day.

Mahomes: after winning the Super Bowl, he said he drank beer and ate wings! He eats 4 to 5 meals a day, breakfast, lunch and spread out dinners. He has a favorite sandwich from a Kansas City barbecue restaurant that has brisket, barbecue sauce and two onion rings on a toasted roll.

Jax says there are two things to start doing right now to help with your own diet: hydration and five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. She says even if you just like fruit or vegetable, have it five times a day.