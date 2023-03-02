When will we see Tom Brady on TV again?

According to NBC Sports, Brady's recent retirement announcement caught FOX Sports, his future employers, off-guard.

TAMPA, Fla — Now that the dust has settled around Tom Brady's recent retirement announcement, many are now wondering what's next for the seven-time Super Bowl Champion.

It doesn't seem like fans will have to wait too long before seeing the G.O.A.T. on their televisions. FOX executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced last May that Brady would be joining the team as its lead NFL analyst following his playing career.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. pic.twitter.com/fJTOQJ9BwM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2022

FOX Sports explained in the Twitter thread that it was a long-term agreement and that Brady would not only call their biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but would also serve as an ambassador.

The New York Post reported that Brady would receive a 10-year contract for a whopping $375 million.

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Murdoch said last year.

So, when can fans expect to see their beloved quarterback? Well, don't hold your breath for this upcoming Super Bowl.

"Our Brady sources tell us the announcement was equally surprising to FOX Sports ... who had no idea Brady was going to call it a career this morning," NBC reported.

NBC Sports said that many assumed the 45-year-old would return for another season in the NFL and that FOX Sports is "not prepared to have Brady on-air this postseason."