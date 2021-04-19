Gourde scores in OT to lift Lightning over Hurricanes 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yanni Gourde scored 2:50 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in a critical matchup between Central Division contenders.
Alex Killorn and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 25 saves. Andrei Svechnikov and Brady Skjei scored for Carolina, which has only one regulation loss in the past eight games. Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots.
The Lightning remain undefeated at home against the Hurricanes, improving to 3-0. The team is 4-2-1 overall against the Canes this season.
Carolina and Florida are tied for the Central Division lead with 63 points, though the Hurricanes have two games in hand. The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning is one point behind the co-leaders.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
