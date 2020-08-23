Lightning and Bruins meet on the ice for Game 1

The Bolts will take the ice for Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 23.

TORONTO, ON — After defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Lightning are set to take the ice against its next opponent: the Boston Bruins.

The NHL says the best-of-seven matchup is the third time the two teams have met in the playoffs. This time will be the great equalizer as Boston won in the 2011 Conference Finals and Tampa Bay won in the 2018 Second Round.

The Bolts will take the ice for Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 23

We will be sure to bring you live updates, right here, as soon as the puck drops.

