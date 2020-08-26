Bolts look to get ahead in Game 3

The Lightning and the Bruins are tied for the Eastern Conference semifinal series at one game apiece.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning look to get ahead in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against Boston Bruins.

The two teams will face off Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in Toronto for Game 3. The Bolts tied the series in overtime in Game 2. Both teams are tied for the Eastern Conference semifinal series at one game apiece.

Ondrej Palat scored at 4:40 of overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 4-3.

History is in the Lightning's favor. Tampa Bay has won five of its last six playoff meetings against Boston, including a 3-2 win in the second Round Robin game this postseason. The Lightning has faced the Bruins twice before in a best-of-seven playoff series, most recently in the 2018 Second Round when the Bolts won four games in a row after dropping the opener to advance with a 4-1 series win.

Game 4 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday

