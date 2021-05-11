Lightning fans can now stream all the sounds of the game while at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever wanted to combine the broadcast presentation of a hockey game with the experience of being at an actual hockey game?
Well, the Tampa Bay Lightning now has an app for just that.
The team announced it has installed ProWire's real-time audio streaming technology at Amalie Arena. What that means is fans at the game can use the venue's WiFi network to access in-game commentary, live rink mics and "exclusive team content" in real-time.
Fans just have to download the NHL app and listen through the Lightning's home page while sitting at the arena.
