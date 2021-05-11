x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

Lightning fans can now stream all the sounds of the game while at Amalie Arena

The team announced a new service that combines in-game commentary with the excitement of being at the game.
Credit: Vinik Sports Group
Empty Amalie Arena bowl in Hockey setup on April 1, 2021. (Tampa Bay Lightning/Scott Audette)

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever wanted to combine the broadcast presentation of a hockey game with the experience of being at an actual hockey game?

Well, the Tampa Bay Lightning now has an app for just that. 

The team announced it has installed ProWire's real-time audio streaming technology at Amalie Arena. What that means is fans at the game can use the venue's WiFi network to access in-game commentary, live rink mics and "exclusive team content" in real-time.

Fans just have to download the NHL app and listen through the Lightning's home page while sitting at the arena. 

RELATED: Lightning fall to Stars in final regular season game at home

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter