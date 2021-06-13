Lightning fall to Islanders in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Semifinals

This is the first series the Bolts have trailed this postseason.

TAMPA, Fla. — Home-ice advantage didn't help the Tampa Bay Lightning skate off the ice with a victory in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the New York Islanders.

The Islanders beat the Bolts 2-1 Sunday at Amalie Arena and lead the series 1-0. It's the first time the Lightning have trailed in a playoff series this postseason. And, since the team dropped the opening game of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final versus the Dallas Stars.

Of course, the Lightning won the next three games in that series and beat the Stars in six games to bring Lord Stanley to Tampa Bay.

Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves and the New York Islanders got goals from Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock to beat the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Varlamov won his fourth straight playoff start, joining teammate Ilya Sorokin as only the third pair of goaltenders from the same team to have personal winning streaks of at least four games in a single postseason.

Sorokin won four in a row during New York’s first-round victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Varlamov won four games in the second round, including the final three as the Islanders rallied to eliminate the Boston Bruins.

Braden Point scored for Tampa Bay in the final minute.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals is at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Tampa.

