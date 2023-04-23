Leafs' Lafferty fined for cross-checking Lightning's Colton

Sam Lafferty was fined $3,108.11, which is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

TAMPA, Fla. — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty was fined for cross-checking in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.

Lafferty was fined $3,108.11, which is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

In Saturday's second period, Lafferty cross-checked Lightning forward Ross Colton up high in front of Toronto's goal. Lafferty received a minor penalty for roughing.

The Maple Leafs are already without forward Michael Bunting, who was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak in Game 1 of the series.