Nikita Kucherov to miss significant time with injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without one of the best players in the NHL after getting injured Saturday night against the Washington Capitals.

TAMPA, Fla. — After leaving Saturday's game with an injury, Bolts head coach Jon Cooper confirmed star winger Nikita Kucherov will be on the shelf for an unspecified amount of time after getting injured Saturday against the Capitals.

"It is definitely not a day-to-day thing," Cooper said. "We'll wait until we get official word, but he's definitely going to be out a little while here."

This does not look good 🥺@TBLightning's Nikita Kucherov leaves the game. pic.twitter.com/O6vhhXlVS2 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) October 17, 2021

The Lightning understand what this feeling is like. Kucherov missed the entire regular season last year before returning to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"We went through this for 56 games last year," Cooper said. "It's something that is not ideal, but comfortable with because we've gone through it."

Corey Perry, someone who will help replace Kucherov in the lineup, said, "It's a big hole. Big part of this team. They did it last year without him. They found a way. It's just a matter of finding that little bit of depth."

The Bolts are also dealing with defenseman Zach Bogosian out for more than a month. Just like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the depth is being tested early in the year.

"A lot of young guys...need to step up," Alex Killorn said. "It's not one guy that needs to fill that role. It's the collective."

Jon Cooper is a bit more direct to the youth.

"Show us what you can do."

There is a time to worry about the tactical side. The power play will change and lines will get shifted around, but right now, the team is just hurting for their guy who cannot go out on the ice and do what he loves to do.

"Frustrating more for him because I know the work it took for him to get back," Cooper said. "He was looking forward to having a big year. Anytime he misses one game it's frustrating for him."

Alex Killorn said, "It sucks, especially for him. He missed all of last season. I'm sure he's very frustrated. As a team, we've been here before -- that's the one positive, I guess."

Kucherov had four points in three games this season.