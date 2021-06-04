Bolts fall in OT, Hurricanes beat Lightning in Game 3

TAMPA, Fla. — Jordan Staal scored on a power play at 5:57 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Game 3 of the second-round series.
Staal scored with Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov serving a penalty for holding the stick.
Carolina cut Tampa Bay’s series lead to 2-1, with Game 4 on Saturday.
Carolina coach Rob Brind’Amour changed goaltenders, opting for Petr Mrazek after Alex Nedeljkovic started the first eight games of the playoffs.
Mrazek stopped 35 shots.
Sebastien Aho and Brett Pesce also scored also scored for Carolina.
Brayden Point and Alex Killorn had power-play goals for Tampa Bay.
What other people are reading right now:
- $6 million in unclaimed property assets returned to people around Tampa Bay: Are you missing money?
- Philippe Park reopens Thursday following black bear sighting
- Man accused of shooting somebody in the face over dog dispute has 'anger issues,' sheriff says
- Florida family loses four loved ones to COVID-19 in a matter of three months
- Tampa man attacked by gator in Myakka River
- What can I get tax-free during Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter