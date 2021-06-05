Kucherov, Stamkos shine, lift Lightning over Hurrcianes 6-4

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos each had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4 to open a commanding lead in their second-round playoff series.
The defending Stanley Cup champions improved to 10-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past two postseasons.
Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat also finished the game with multiple points in Game 4.
The Lightning have won seven of their last 10 meetings against Carolina going back to the regular season. And, the Bolts are 7-4-1 overall against the Canes this season.
With their win, Tampa Bay improves 3-2 in the postseason at Amalie Arena. And, the team has won their last six Game 4s in a row, according to a release.
They lead the Hurricanes 3-1 in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night at Carolina.
