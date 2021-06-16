Sarasota skateboarder Jake Ilardi gets set to head to the Tokyo Olympics

The city of Sarasota and the greater Tampa Bay community is cheering on Jake Ilardi.

SARASOTA, Fla. — There's a chance for skateboarder Jake Ilardi to take the gold.

He says he's second in the U.S. and seventh in the world and now, he's on the way to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"I'm just honored to represent Team USA, and I'm super excited to show the world my skateboarding skills and, hopefully, inspire some more kids to start skating," Ilardi said.

Watch the video above to check out some of Ilardi's moves ahead of the Olympics next month.