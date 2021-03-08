Tampa sprinter Erriyon Knighton to compete in Olympic 200m final Wednesday

TOKYO, Japan — All eyes are on the 17-year-old sprinting phenom from Tampa during the Olympic men's 200-meter final.
After finishing first in his semifinal heat with a time of 20.02, Erriyon Knighton will compete for Olympic gold Wednesday morning.
He is set to run around 8:50 a.m. EST. alongside fellow U.S. sprinters Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek.
A watch party will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Hillsborough High School, where Knighton is a rising senior.
Not only is Knighton the youngest Olympic competitor from the U.S., but he's the youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964.
And he's already made history in the 200-meter race. In June at the American Track League meet in Jacksonville, Knighton ran a 20.11, beating Usain Bolt's U18 record of 20.13, which had stood for 18 years.
Knighton also turned in the fastest time in the semifinal round of the men's 200 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials with a personal best time of 19.88 seconds.