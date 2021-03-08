Tampa sprinter Erriyon Knighton to compete in Olympic 200m final Wednesday

After finishing first in his semifinal heat, Knighton is going for gold Wednesday morning.

TOKYO, Japan — All eyes are on the 17-year-old sprinting phenom from Tampa during the Olympic men's 200-meter final.

After finishing first in his semifinal heat with a time of 20.02, Erriyon Knighton will compete for Olympic gold Wednesday morning.

He is set to run around 8:50 a.m. EST. alongside fellow U.S. sprinters Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek.

A watch party will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Hillsborough High School, where Knighton is a rising senior.

Who do you compete for? THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.



17-year-old Erriyon Knighton is the youngest male Olympian to make the 200m final since 1984. #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA.



📺: NBC

💻: https://t.co/xHOJq5UwlD

📱: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/IXJ01NFGy2 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2021

Not only is Knighton the youngest Olympic competitor from the U.S., but he's the youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964.

And he's already made history in the 200-meter race. In June at the American Track League meet in Jacksonville, Knighton ran a 20.11, beating Usain Bolt's U18 record of 20.13, which had stood for 18 years.