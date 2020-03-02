We are nearly a month away from the Skyway 10k!

Roughly 8,000 runners will make their way across the Skyway Bridge on March 1.

If you weren't selected to participate through the lottery, you can still sign up for VIP registrations or register to be a volunteer.

All the proceeds go to the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

You can also have some fun before the big race. Right now, you can vote on a costume contest on the Skyway 10K Facebook page. The winner will win two VIP registrations. You can vote here.

If you want to feature your loved one on the six-foot-tall Wall of Heroes, submit their photos before noon on Feb. 8 by clicking here.

You can also join in on a glass blowing event on Feb. 22 at Zen Glass in St Petersburg. Admission is $50 per person with 50 percent of your ticket price benefiting the Armed Forces Families Foundation. You can find a link to the tickets here.

10News is proud to sponsor the Skyway 10K. You can watch the race live on Channel 10 on March 1 or stream it on our website and mobile app.

