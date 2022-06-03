Ready to run? Skyway 10K announces registration dates for 2023

The lottery process for general registration will be open from Oct. 24-31.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For everyone who makes sure to lace their sneakers up for the Skyway 10K each year, registration for next year's event is coming up!

The lottery process for the 2023 Skyway 10K race across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in support of military families will be open from Oct. 24-31, organizers announced Monday. Lottery winners will be notified on Nov. 4.

Anyone wanting to sign up for general registration can click here to visit the Skyway 10K site when it opens.

"The 500 volunteers of last year’s Skyway 10K will be eligible for early registration, allowing them to bypass the lottery system," organizers said in a statement.

Early registration will take place from Oct. 17-31.

The Skyway 10K benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation, "which specializes in funding permanent or semi-permanent structures and renovations to establishments that support military families."

All proceeds from the event go toward financing for infrastructure projects on military bases and military-friendly institutions.

“We’re so excited for registration week because it’s the first step in the race process where we get to see the outpouring of support from people in our community and across the country,” said Nick Peters, founder of the Armed Forces Families Foundation, in a statement. “Each year, we see supporters of our military and military families descend upon Tampa Bay all in the name of supporting our servicemembers.

"This support allows us to fund projects that greatly benefit the families of our armed forces here at home, even while our servicemembers are deployed protecting our freedoms.”

Anyone interested in participating in the Skyway 10K will have to spend $80 for general admission, which is non-refundable. A total of 8,000 spots are available — 7,500 being general admission and 500 being VIP.

VIP registration costs $300 per person and gives access to free food and drinks, VIP bathrooms, a gaming area and VIP swag.

The 2022 event raised more than $652,000 for the foundation, with more than $2.6 million raised in total from all Skyway 10K events in years' past.

Sponsorships for the 2023 Skyway 10K are available, and anyone interested in sponsoring the Skyway 10K should contact nurban@skyway10k.com.