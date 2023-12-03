Skyway 10K: See results for the 2023 race

To date, the Skyway 10K has raised more than $2.6 million for the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you and thousands of your closest friends made the trek across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge for the sixth annual Skyway 10K, congratulations!

Now, you probably want to know where you placed.

Click or tap here for the latest Skyway 10K race results for the 2023 event.

To date, the Skyway 10K has raised more than $2.6 million for the Armed Forces Families Foundation, which helps support military families. If you'd like to give, visit the organization's donation page.

One-hundred percent of all race registration fees will benefit the foundation and the work it does to give military families "a sense of community support and well-being while their loved ones are away fighting for our freedom."