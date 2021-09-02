4th annual Skyway 10K goes virtual for 2021

This year's race will not take place on Tampa Bay's most iconic bridge because of concerns over COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla — The 4th annual Skyway 10K won’t take place on the area’s most iconic bridge because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it’s going virtual.

In the past, the race gave walkers and runners of all levels a chance to make their way from the starting point of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Manatee County into Pinellas County.

Registration for this year's event costs $55, and the 10K can be completed virtually anytime from March 6 through March 31. It is open to the first 2,500 people to register.

Participants will be able to print off a race bib, run a 10K race on a treadmill or anywhere they’re legally allowed to run, print off a completion certificate, and receive a medal and a shirt.

Those interested in participating can register at Skyway10K.com beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

The 6.2-mile journey benefits Armed Forces Families Foundation. The nonprofit raises money to fund projects that support the families of our brave troops. It’s also where 100 percent of the proceeds raised at the annual Skyway 10K go.

Since so many people wanted to participate in the third annual 2020 race and it was capped at 8,000 people, it moved to a registration lottery system.

More information can be found on the race's website.