Sports

Texas high school football player escorted from game by police after hitting referee

A reporter from The Monitor, a newspaper in the Rio Grande Valley, tweeted the player was escorted out of the stadium by police.
Credit: AP
(Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

EDINBURG, Texas — Updated at 8:57 a.m. Friday to reflect the incident involved an Edinburg High School player. 

A football player from Edinburg High School was escorted out of a playoff game by police after he hit the game's referee on Thursday night, according to Andrew McCulloch, a reporter for The Monitor, a newspaper based in Texas's Rio Grande Valley, who was covering the playoff game.

The player, Emmanuel Duron, had been ejected from the game after a penalty, according to McCulloch. Duron ran back onto the field and knocked the referee onto the turf, McCulloch tweeted.

The referee was evaluated for a possible concussion, McCulloch tweeted.

