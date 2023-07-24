Sarasota native training to become WWE talent

After a successful gymnastics career at Auburn, Derrian Gobourne is training to be a WWE superstar.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Derrian Gobourne was born to be a performer. As a young girl in Sarasota, she was a competitive cheerleader before joining Lakewood Ranch Gymnastics at around seven years old.

She took her prowess as a gymnast to the SEC, competing with Auburn from 2019-2023. As a Tiger, she won a national championship and was named a WGCA All-American four times under the moniker of "the queen of the floor."

"Queen is my persona. It's who I am. It's my walk, it's my talk, it's my swag, it's my fly, it's my confidence," she said.

Towards the end of her collegiate career, she received a message from a WWE talent scout, asking if she was interested in training to be a professional wrestler. She turned it down, as she didn't think it matched her personality.

As wrestling fans in the Tampa Bay area look forward to Raw inside Amalie Arena on Monday night, there's a local talent that's working to become a future world champion. @DGobourne is next in line! pic.twitter.com/DOsNGSruI8 — David Schiele WTSP (@Deacon_Schiele) July 24, 2023

However, when she further researched WWE, she discovered she could be the performer that she's always been.

"My major was apparel merchandising. So, there's a lot of fashion, there's makeup, there's a lot of women in it. And I was like, 'Oh...this is actually who Derrian is,'" she said.

She joined WWE's Next In Line program which serves to recruit and develop future talent. Last month, she and other former college athletes visited the company's performance center in Orlando to learn about the business of pro wrestling.