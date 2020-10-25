Tampa Bay Rowdies move on to USL Championship Final

The Rowdies meet the Phoenix Rising FC on Nov. 1.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies are on a streak of their own, advancing to the USL Championship Final.

They beat Louisville City FC 2-1 on Saturday, thanks to a couple of goals by Zach Steinberger and Sebastián Guenzatti, becoming USL Eastern Conference champs.

The Rowdies are set to meet Phoenix Rising FC at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

If you're keeping track at home: That's the Tampa Bay Lightning with the Stanley Cup, the Tampa Bay Rays making it a World Series to remember and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road to the Super Bowl.

