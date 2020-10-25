Tampa Bay Rowdies move on to USL Championship Final

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies are on a streak of their own, advancing to the USL Championship Final.
They beat Louisville City FC 2-1 on Saturday, thanks to a couple of goals by Zach Steinberger and Sebastián Guenzatti, becoming USL Eastern Conference champs.
The Rowdies are set to meet Phoenix Rising FC at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
If you're keeping track at home: That's the Tampa Bay Lightning with the Stanley Cup, the Tampa Bay Rays making it a World Series to remember and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road to the Super Bowl.
What other people are reading right now:
- Rays tie the series 2-2 with exciting walk-off Game 4 win
- Here's the full 2020 World Series schedule
- 'I voted for a guy named Trump,' the president says after voting in Florida
- Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to become a hurricane in the Gulf
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter