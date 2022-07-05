Tampa will have a pro indoor soccer team this year

The team is scheduled to begin playing in December.

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Indoor Soccer League announced on Tuesday that Tampa will have its own professional indoor soccer team that is scheduled to play in December 2022.

The franchise will be an expansion team of the league and will play 24 games in the regular season.

Each city in the league, including Tampa, will have both a men's and women's soccer team. Gamedays for both sides will be played as doubleheaders.

NISL will reveal the team name and other details on Monday, July 11 at the Yuengling Center.

The new Tampa team is the second indoor soccer team in the Tampa Bay region as the Lakeland Tropics compete in Major Arena Soccer League.

The Columbus Rapids, Fayetteville Fury, Memphis Americans and Rome Gladiators are the current four teams competing in the NISL.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies and the Tampa Bay Terror were two teams that used to play indoor soccer based in Tampa. The Rowdies are still a current professional soccer team but they now compete in the United Soccer League.