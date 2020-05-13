St. Pete Grand Prix rescheduled for October

It will be held Oct. 23-25, 2020.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has a new date.

The event has been rescheduled for Oct. 23-25, 2020.

Originally scheduled for March 13-15, the Grand Prix was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion now will be crowned on Sunday, Oct. 25. It will be the first time the St. Pete Grand Prix will serve as the series finale. The event has traditionally started the INDYCAR season.

The rescheduled event will be subject to the ongoing guidance and mandates related to COVID-19. Organizers say the health and safety of everyone attending is their top priority.

"The City of St. Petersburg stands ready to welcome back the fans of INDYCAR, drivers, teams, and sponsors in October,” Mayor Rick Kriseman said.

Kriseman said he was confident the race could occur "in a manner that puts public health at the forefront."

“We hope this offers both Floridians and our race fans something to look forward to later this year as we navigate through these unprecedented times for us all," said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of GSSP, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Previously-purchased tickets will be valid on the corresponding days of the newly-rescheduled event. Fans who bought tickets will get instructions via email.

Anyone with additional questions can click here for more information.

The MBA 5K Run on the track, originally set for March 13, will be held on Oct. 23. More information about registration for that will soon be posted at this link.

