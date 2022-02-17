Tampa Bay Bandits reveal uniforms for upcoming USFL spring league

It's been four decades since the Bandits stormed the field.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Bandits are ready to ride in style. The team announced on Twitter Thursday its latest threads for the return of the USFL spring league.

It's been four decades since the Bandits stormed the field as part of the league's only three seasons. At that time, players sported a classic football look with red jerseys and white helmets. And, while the colors may not have changed, the new look is a lot slicker.

🔴⚫️ Ready to ride pic.twitter.com/8hvIi2dP5E — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) February 17, 2022

With the Bandits stepping foot on the field once again, the Tampa Bay area could become a triple threat in football by 2023. That's when the XFL is currently slated to make its comeback after initially ending in bankruptcy due to COVID-19 canceling the 2020 season.

The USFL announced eight new teams for the league, which are split between two divisions.

The North Division will include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philidelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers. The South Division has the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

The USFL's draft lottery is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Feb. 22. The season will officially kick off on April 16.

Could the USFL's comeback give Tampa fans one more reason to call the city "Champa Bay?" We'll just have to wait to find out.