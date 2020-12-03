SEBRING, Fla. — The Twelve Hours of Sebring has been postponed due to the United States' temporary ban on travel from Europe as part of the nation's broader effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) announced Thursday that the 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, which was scheduled for March 18-21, will not be held at that time.

The race has been rescheduled for Nov. 11-14 at Sebring International Raceway. People who bought 2020 admission tickets and parking passes will be able to go to the rescheduled event in November.

Organizers say the temporary travel ban would have prevented several drivers, teams and key personnel from participating this month. So, the postponement was necessary.

"The rescheduled race will now become the season-ending event of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and will be run Nov. 11-14 at Sebring International Raceway," IMSA said. "The weekend will also feature the rescheduled IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge - Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 and the IMSA Prototype Challenge season-ending races."

The yearly WeatherTech Night of Champions awards banquet has been scheduled for Nov. 15 at the Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel.

"In addition, the season-ending Championship Awards for both the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge will be held in conjunction with the Sebring race event weekend," IMSA explained."

