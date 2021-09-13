Coming to Microsoft Teams: Hit 'ctrl spacebar' to speak

The feature is expected to roll out in October.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You're muted.

Entered into the daily lexicon of the virtual work-from-home world, the technical snafu likely has caused many workers to stumble out of the gate during the morning meeting. Microsoft hopes to help.

The company said it's currently developing a feature in its Teams product to allow people to hit "ctrl spacebar" to speak, according to its' Microsoft 365 Roadmap. Pressing the two keys will temporarily unmute the microphone.

It's slated for release in October.

Windows Central notes the feature helps to reduce the risk of accidentally leaving on a microphone during a meeting while giving a quick way to add something to the conversation.