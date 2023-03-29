Jane Goodall visits Tampa Bay, hopes to inspire environmental action

"Every single one of us makes an impact on the planet every single day," said Goodall, a world-renowned ethologist and conservationist.

TAMPA, Fla. — In the beauty of the Sunshine State, there is trouble in paradise.

"Everywhere it's much the same," Jane Goodall said. "We're destroying ecosystems, we're polluting the atmosphere, the land, the air, the water."

Jane Goodall is a world-renowned ethologist and conservationist who gave a lecture at the Tampa Theatre on Wednesday evening. She is best known for her work with primates, but said she is also concerned with the protection of Tampa Bay's native species.

"I'm very concerned. I love manatees," Goodall said. "The good news is that when people get together and are determined to actually protect the species that are in great danger, then amazing things can happen."

Goodall's message is one of hope and possibility.

"Every single one of us makes an impact on the planet every single day," Goodall expressed. "And if we all make ethical choices in what we buy, what we eat, what we wear, and how we treat people and animals and the environment, then we start moving towards a better world."

Now 88 years old, Goodall has been inspiring people her entire life, including tonight's eager audience at the Tampa Theatre.

Cecily Ferguson, an 11-year-old from Orlando said Goodall has inspired her work as a youth beekeeper.

"She saves whole species from extinction," Ferguson said. "She's an inspiration to me and a bunch of other kids."

Diane Krug of Jacksonville said, "I saw her first special when I was 8 and wanted to be a zoologist and I followed her lead."

Now, Goodall hopes to continue to inspire action among everyone she can reach.