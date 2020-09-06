See the Big and Little Dippers in the sky Tuesday night

The two constellations will be visible in the evening sky most evenings this month.

Tonight, the Big Dipper and the Little Dipper will be shining above the Tampa Bay night sky.

The two constellations will be visible in the evening sky most of June.

To find the pair, look high in the northern sky this evening. You can easily find the Big Dipper. It’s big, bright and will look like a pot with a big handle ready to scoop something up.

The Little Dipper will take a little more effort and imagination. The stars making up the handle of the Little Dipper, aside from Polaris (at the end), are so dim that they are a challenge to see within city limits.

Polaris is also famously known as the North Star. Several of the stars in the Little Dipper are under magnitude 4. The naked human eye can generally see stars that are magnitude 6 or brighter.

In contrast, the dimmest star in the Big Dipper is only about magnitude 3.3.

Since the Big Dipper is brighter and bigger, it’s recommended to first find the Big Dipper to orient yourself in the night sky.

Try to find the darkest viewing area you can and give your eyes some time to adjust to the night sky.

