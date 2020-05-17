Class of 2020: SpaceX, NASA wants to launch your photo on a historic flight to the International Space Station

Here's how you can make sure your photo makes it to space.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX and NASA have come up with a way to make sure the class of 2020 feels special: sending their photos to space.

Since the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on graduation ceremonies and celebrations globally, the two are joining forces to give astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley a few more crew members.

"In an effort to celebrate the class of 2020—from kindergarten to graduate school—SpaceX and NASA are inviting students from around the world to submit their photo to fly on America's first human spaceflight in nearly a decade," SpaceX wrote online.

The photos submitted will be used to make a mosaic of the Earth, which will be printed and flown aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft during its upcoming mission.

To include your photo, head to SpaceX's website and click "add your photo."

You will be asked to enter an email address and your school's name. Crop the image to fit and then that's it, you are ready to submit and join the historic mission to the International Space Station.

The deadline to submit your photo is 9:00 a.m. PDT on May 20.

Then, just seven days later, Behnken and Hurley will board the Crew Dragon for the first launch from U.S. soil in almost 10 years.

Since the end of the Space Shuttle era in 2011, NASA has relied on the Russian space program for missions to the ISS. Once there, the pair will stay and work for two to three months before returning to Earth.

