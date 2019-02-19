CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Space Coast's first rocket launch of 2019 could soon be a few days away.

SpaceX is slated to launch the Indonesian Nusantara Satu communications satellite onboard a Falcon 9 rocket, according to Florida Today.

Liftoff is scheduled between 8:45-9:17 p.m. Thursday at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Launch Complex 40, the newspaper reports. It would be the first nighttime launch since October.

Florida Today says there's been somewhat of a rocket launch "drought" for the Space Coast as the last blastoff happened in December 2018.

SpaceX and NASA reportedly wanted to launch an uncrewed Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station in mid-January, but the date was pushed back until at least early March because of testing.

The flight is the precursor to future missions with a crew onboard, the newspaper says.

