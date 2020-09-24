x
See the 2 biggest planets in our solar system in the sky with the moon tonight

Saturn, Jupiter and the moon will appear next to each other in the evening sky.
Over the next several nights, look for the moon in the evening sky, and you'll also see Jupiter and Saturn, our solar system’s two biggest planets. 

Given clear skies, you can’t miss these bright worlds. 

The moon is the second brightest thing in our sky, after the sun, but Jupiter and Saturn are pretty bright too. However, Jupiter outshines Saturn by nearly 15 times.

Jupiter is nearly twice as massive as all of the other planets combined. Saturn is still very bright and extremely unique, as it has thousands of rings around it made up of ice and rocks. 

The trio will start setting in the western sky a little after midnight. Enjoy!

