Space Coast aims for double launch day Aug. 4

A ULA Atlas 5 rocket is scheduled to launch before sunrise, while a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch is scheduled in the evening.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — If the weather holds up this Thursday, the Space Coast could see two launches in one day. It's the first of its kind so far this year.

It's going to be a busy day in Cape Canaveral as missions from United Launch Alliance and SpaceX gear up for liftoff.

A ULA Atlas 5 rocket is slated to blast off at 6:29 a.m. on Aug. 4 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station - Space Launch Complex 41. The rocket is the sixth and final Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO 6) spacecraft for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC), according to ULA.

ULA will have a live broadcast of the launch here.

As the dust settles and the day sun is getting ready to set, SpaceX will be putting together the final touches to launch at 7:08 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station - SLC 40. SpaceX Falcon 9 KPLO is a lunar orbiter designed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) and South Korea's first lunar mission.

The objective of the mission is to "develop indigenous lunar exploration technologies, demonstrate a "space internet" and conduct scientific investigations of the lunar environment, topography and resources, as well as identify potential landing sites for future missions," Kennedy Space Center says.

A live stream of the launch can be found here.