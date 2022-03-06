A private astronaut training facility could be coming to Florida

If built, the $270 million facility is slated to employ up to 400 people by 2027.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Through the years, Florida's Space Coast has seen rocket buildt, launches, new developments and the commercialization of space.

But a new endeavor could be on the horizon — a private astronaut training and human spaceflight services center. Florida Today was the first to report on the project.

The potential deal in the works between Space Florida and an unnamed company is being called "Project Beach House." It's an idea the state agency responsible for promoting and developing the space industry in Florida has been inching closer to since April 2020.

The private training facility was initially set to include an $80 million investment on 35-acres just outside the gates of Kennedy Space Center.

"Since then, the client has expanded their assessment of the market and they now plan to invest up to $270M and employ up to 400 people by 2027," Space Florida spokesperson Dale Ketcham wrote in an email to 10 Tampa Bay.

A new agreement with Kennedy Space Center is now being pursued for up to 67 acres of land. Space Florida says "Project Beach House" could qualify for up to $14 million in fund matching through the FDOT Spaceport Improvement Program for infrastructure.

"This would be the next step in the branding of Florida as the primary Spaceport on the planet. The development illustrates further the definition of Spaceport continues to expand and evolve as rapidly as does the commercial space marketplace," Ketcham wrote.