Robotic arm, concrete among cargo headed to the International Space Station

The second resupply mission this month with liftoff from Florida's coast on Aug. 28.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — Another special delivery will be ISS bound on Aug. 28 after 8,200 pounds worth of cargo was shipped off to the orbiting laboratory earlier this month.

This time SpaceX will be partnering with NASA for a commercial resupply flight set to launch in a Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's coast.

Officials are targeting a 3:37 a.m. ET at NASA's Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A. The mission will be SpaceX's 23rd delivering scientific research and equipment to the International Space Station.

Experiments heading into space include a study on preventing and treating bone density loss, a new robotic arm for demonstration and a study monitoring crew eye health.

Also along for the ride are materials like concrete, fiberglass composites and substances "that can offer protection against radiation," according to a press release.